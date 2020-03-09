LARNED - Raymond Tubach died February 25, 2020 in Larned. Born January 25, 1951, in Glasco, KS to August and Nellie (Rogers) Tubach. Survivors: sister, Freda Saiger, brother-in-law Joe O'Rourke, and sister-in-law Mary Jo Tubach. A private family memorial service will be at a later date. Full obit available on Beckwith Mortuary website.

Raymond Lynn (Ray) Tubach

