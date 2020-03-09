PRATT - Lewis Smith, 95, passed away Friday March 6, 2020 at the Catholic Care Center, Wichita.

Lewis Smith

He was born July 23, 1924 in Turon, Kansas the son of Otis Olen Smith and Elsie May (Beavers) Smith. He married Juanita (Leeper) Smith.

Lewis was a Finish carpenter. He enjoyed farming, gardening and the great outdoors. Lewis helped plant the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Pratt where he served as an elder for many years. He was a decorated U.S. Army veteran of World War II where he served in the Pacific Theater and was wounded in the Battle of Luzon, and he received the purple heart medal.

Surviving are: his wife, Juanita June (Leeper) Smith of Pratt; two sons, Mark Tregellas of Bel Aire, and Ross Merritt of Victoria; Six grandchildren, Courtney and Megan Tregellas and Justin, Jennifer, Kelly and Daniel Merritt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Archie Merle Smith and Rolland Everett Dixon and two sisters, Wyvetta A. Smith and Ruby B. Dixon.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church, Pratt, with Travis Forde officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt.

