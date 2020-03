MEDICINE LODGE - Laura M. Woodbury, 88, of Medicine Lodge, died Sunday, March 8, 2020.Visitation: Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Larrison Funeral Home, 120 E. Lincoln, Medicine Lodge, KS 67104. Graveside services: Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Isabel Cemetery, Isabel, KS.

Laura Woodbury

MEDICINE LODGE - Laura M. Woodbury, 88, of Medicine Lodge, died Sunday, March 8, 2020.Visitation: Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Larrison Funeral Home, 120 E. Lincoln, Medicine Lodge, KS 67104. Graveside services: Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Isabel Cemetery, Isabel, KS.