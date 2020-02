MEADE -- 88, died Thurs, Feb 27, 2020, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade.

Doris J. Sawyers

Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Tues, March 3, 2020, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary. Friends may call from 9a.m. to 7p.m. Mon with the family present from 5:p.m. to 7 p.m. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.