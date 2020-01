Wichita -- Ronald D Darcey, 70, passed away on January 30, 2020, at Via Christi St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Wichita. Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Pawnee Rock Cemetery, with Pastor Morita Truman presiding. Bryant Funeral Home.

Ronald D Darcey

