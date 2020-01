MOULTRIE, Georgia - Helen Jane Trenkamp Mellick, 74, of Moultrie, GA, died Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born September 17, 1945, in Kinsley, KS. She was the daughter of the late Frank Trenkamp and Helen Gosen Trenkamp.

Helen Jane Trenkamp

MOULTRIE, Georgia - Helen Jane Trenkamp Mellick, 74, of Moultrie, GA, died Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born September 17, 1945, in Kinsley, KS. She was the daughter of the late Frank Trenkamp and Helen Gosen Trenkamp.

Mrs. Mellick had a Master's Degree in Education. She was a member of Living Church of God. Helen was the owner of Mid America Miniatures.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepson, Daniel Mellick. Survivors include: her husband, Thayne Mellick, of Moultrie; stepchildren, Melanie, Valerie and Susan; and five grandchildren.

Funeral service was December 12, 2019, at Big Ochlocknee Baptist Church.