Great Bend -- Harold LeRoy Glanville, 82, passed away January 2, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Reverend Tom Swain presiding. Bryant Funeral Home.

