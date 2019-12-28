Mary Helen Stanton, of Hutchinson, formerly of Marshalltown, Iowa, died December 23, 2019, at Sterling Village. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Full obituary can be found on Elliott Mortuary's website. Memorials may be made to Sterling Village, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

