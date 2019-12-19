Florence Unruh

MOUNDRIDGE - Florence E. Unruh, 93, died Monday, December 16, 2019, at Pine Village, Moundridge, KS.

She was born September 15, 1926, at Halstead to Henry John and Frances Emma (Bockhaus) Penner.

She attended Halstead Schools and worked as a seamstress from her home.

She was a member of First Mennonite Church and served many years as secretary treasurer of the Halstead Cemetery Association.

On September 5, 1947, she married Merlan W. Unruh, her husband of 68 years, at Halstead, he preceded her in death December 18, 2015.

She is survived by: her children, Iris Schlabach, El Dorado, Dave (Julie) Unruh, Hutchinson, Gayle (Mike) Ferrell, Hutchinson; brother, Robert (Joanne) Penner, Lincoln, NE; six grandchildren, Jeff Schlabach (Sasha Sittner), Gunnison, CO, Gina Bates Turner (T.J.), Salina, Karen Schlabach (Mike Blouin), Merriam, Anna Unruh Brown (Kyle), Lincoln, NE, Alexa Spencer Unruh (Ben Roller), Germany, Jill Ferrell Edwards (Nate), Kansas City, MO; and six great-grandchildren, Trey, Whitney, and Broden Turner, Quinn and Logan Schlabach, and Whitney Jo Brown.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Wilbert (Bud) Penner.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019, at First Mennonite Church, Halstead.

Inurnment at Halstead Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Pine Village In care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.