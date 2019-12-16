NESS CITY - Shirley Ann Kraft, 79, died December 14, 2019, at the Ness County Hospital in Ness City. She was born on January 6, 1940, in Ness City to Chris and Viola (Reynolds) Leterle. Memorial service will be on Friday, December 20, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery, Fort Dodge. Contributions American Diabetes Association.

Shirley Kraft

NESS CITY - Shirley Ann Kraft, 79, died December 14, 2019, at the Ness County Hospital in Ness City. She was born on January 6, 1940, in Ness City to Chris and Viola (Reynolds) Leterle. Memorial service will be on Friday, December 20, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery, Fort Dodge. Contributions American Diabetes Association.