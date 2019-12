McPherson -- Karl Reilly Berry, 16, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Reilly Berry

Survivors: father, Justin Berry; mother, Michelle Berry; siblings, Evan and Alex Berry.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, December 17, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Funeral: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 18, at First Christian Church.

Memorials: MHS Debate & Forensics c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.