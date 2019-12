NEWTON - Larry H. Winter, 74, died Monday Dec. 9, 2019. Memorial services are 1 p.m., Monday Dec. 16 at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton. Larry was retired from Mid-Continent Cabinetry and an avid golfer.

