CIMARRON - Doris Arlene Jantzen, 83, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Church of God In Christ Mennonite, Cimarron. Visitation will be Friday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Bethel Home and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday with the family present at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Cimarron.

Doris Jantzen

