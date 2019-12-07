A Celebration of Life for Donald Lee Patterson, of Hutchinsn, who died December 1, 2019, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Elliott Chapel. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Donald L. Patterson

A Celebration of Life for Donald Lee Patterson, of Hutchinsn, who died December 1, 2019, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Elliott Chapel. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.