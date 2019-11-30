NEWTON - Ronald E. Calbert, 87, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, surrounded by family, at his home in Newton.

Ron Calbert

NEWTON - Ronald E. Calbert, 87, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, surrounded by family, at his home in Newton.

He was born in 1932 to parents Sid and Charlotte Calbert. In 1942, the family moved from Medora, Kansas to Newton. Ron graduated from Newton High School in 1950.

After graduating, he went to work at Beech Aircraft in Wichita. In 1953, he was hired out on the Santa Fe Railroad as a switchman and would later become a brakeman and conductor. Ron was elected to serve as Kansas Legislative Director for the U.T.U., a position he held for 12 years. He then returned to work for the railroad as a conductor until retiring in 1995. Ron also served his country in the Army Reserves and National Guard.

He married Judith M. Adamson on Oct. 19, 1957, at the First Christian Church in Newton.

Ron and Judy have been long-time members of the First Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the Newton Masonic Lodge #142, A.F. & A.M. Ron was also a member of the Scottish Rite Consistory, Midian Shrine, Harvey County Shrine Club, Harvey County Hobos, and the Newton American Legion and Sons of the American Legion. He and Judy were also long-time members of the National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees (NARVRE).

He leaves behind: his wife, Judy, of 62 years; two sons, Eric (Ruth) Calbert of North Newton, and Darin (Lisa) Calbert of Newton; grandchildren, Tara (Tim) McCreedy, Abby (Jerrod) Guthrie, Taylor (Michael) Dietz, Jared (Alyssa) Calbert, and Nick Calbert; great-grandchildren, Maverik Guthrie, Everett McCreedy, Kannon Guthrie, and Hayden Dietz.

Ron was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Larry Calbert; and sister, Anita Seibert.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church in Newton. A private family inurnment will be in the North Inman Cemetery in Inman, Kansas.

The family will receive friends at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home Friday between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the Midian Shrine Plane of Mercy and First Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund.





