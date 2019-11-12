HOISINGTON - Barbara Nolte died Sunday, November 10 2019, in Hoisington KS. Born July 31, 1943, to Armin and Isabelle (Karst) Deutsch. Survivors include: husband, Roy; mother, Isabelle Dumler; children, Gary, Christy, and Cindy. Service Thursday 10:30 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Hoisington. Nicholson- Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington KS.

Barbara Nolte

HOISINGTON - Barbara Nolte died Sunday, November 10 2019, in Hoisington KS. Born July 31, 1943, to Armin and Isabelle (Karst) Deutsch. Survivors include: husband, Roy; mother, Isabelle Dumler; children, Gary, Christy, and Cindy. Service Thursday 10:30 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Hoisington. Nicholson- Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington KS.