Lyle M. 'Bud' Bundy, 76, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away November 5, 2019, at Hospice House of Reno County, Hutchinson, Kansas. The son of Verlan and Mary (Elstun) Bundy, Lyle was born November 8, 1942, in Sterling, Kansas. He was a retired master machinist and master carpenter.

Lyle M. 'Bud' Bundy

Survivors include: one son, Steve (Maryann) Bundy, Manhattan, Kansas; one daughter, Stacie (Dale) Jarvis, Wichita, Kansas; one sister, Carole (Virgil) Bengston, Hutchinson, Kansas; friend and caregiver, Linda Jones, Hutchinson, Kansas; seven grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

Per his wishes a private family service will be held.

Memorial contributions can be made to the WoundedWarriorProject.org/Donate and left in care of Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

