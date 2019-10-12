Memorial service for Alvin Dale Schrag of South Hutchinson, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at First Mennonite Church, 52 Rambler Road, Hutchinson. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at the church. Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson is in charge of arrangements.

Alvin Dale Schrag

