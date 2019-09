KINSLEY - Robert L. Kallaus died Sept. 15, 2019, at home in Kinsley. He was born Oct. 25, 1935, in Parsons, KS. Vigil is 7 p.m. Tues. Sept. 17 and Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. on Wed. Sept. 18. 2019, both at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Kinsley. Burial is in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Kinsley.

Robert L. Kallaus

