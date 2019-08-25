Ness City -- Stanley Harold Hoss, age 92, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Cedar Village, Ness City, Kansas. He was born on January 9, 1927 to Henry and Mary (Fehrenbach) Hoss in Ness County. Stan was the youngest of five children, Agnes Beck, Bernard, George, and Jerome, all his siblings preceded him in death.

Stanley Hoss

Ness City -- Stanley Harold Hoss, age 92, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Cedar Village, Ness City, Kansas. He was born on January 9, 1927 to Henry and Mary (Fehrenbach) Hoss in Ness County. Stan was the youngest of five children, Agnes Beck, Bernard, George, and Jerome, all his siblings preceded him in death.



Stan attended Manteno grade school and graduated from Ness City High School.



On August 18, 1947 Stan married Margaret O'Brien. The marriage was blessed with 10 children: Don (Rayetta), Peggy Bain, Sandy Reinert (David), Cindy Hawkinson (Jay), Hal (Wendy) all of Ness City, Mari Ann O'Neill (Steve) of Brighton, Colorado; Marlinda Henry (LD) of Ensign; Debbie Mitchell (Rusty) of Meriden; Tim (Rhonda) of Pratt; and Janet Dennis (Ken) of Dighton. His wife, Margaret, passed away on July 17, 1999.



Stanley married LaVone Dutoit Richardson on November 25, 2000. Stan was a farmer and rancher. He was employed by Cheyenne Oil and the Right Coop in Ness City and he drove busses for USD 303. Stan was the owner of Hoss BBQ, he was a board member for the United Credit Union for 9 years and for many years he was an active 4-H leader. Stan was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a 3rd and 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Ness City.



Stan was proud of his large family. He was blessed with 10 children, 29 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; stepdaughter, Carol Richardson; 2 step grandsons and 3 step great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; son-in-law Ron Depperschmidt, and stepson, Terry Richardson. Stan is survived by his wife, LaVone; his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Lois Shauers and Jane O'Brien and numerous nieces and nephews.



Rosary followed by Parish Vigil will be held at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City on Sunday, August 25, 2019 starting at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Church, Ness City on August 26, 2019, 11:00 a.m., burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be given to: Sacred Heart School, Horse Thief Reservoir, or Donor's choice.

