PLAINS -- age 81, Tues, Aug 13, 2019, at the Satanta Long Term Care Unit, Satanta, Kansas.

James Elwin Tyson

Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. with the family present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.