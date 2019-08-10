Chester Hayes Deck, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away August 9, 2019, at Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. A native of Hutchinson, Kansas, he was born February 18, 1933, the son of Chester and Florence Deck. He was the former owner and operator of Continental Equipment Company and owner and operator of Deck's Landing.

A graduate of Hutchinson High School and Salt City Business College, he was a veteran of the United States Marines. He loved spending time on his boat and fishing with his family. He also enjoyed taking trips with his wife, Patti, to the Caribbean Ocean.

On August 7, 1955, he married the love of his life, Patricia Kay Cole, in Hutchinson, Kansas. Together, they enjoyed 64 years of marriage.

Survivors include: his wife, Patti; three sons, Greg (Margo), Brad, and, Brandt (Shannon) Deck; one brother, Richard (Barbara) Deck; one sister, Jackie Osborne; three grandchildren, Brandon (Mikala) Deck, Casey Deck, Amanda Deck. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held August 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 17th and Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and left in care of Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

