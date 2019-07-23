Jane Isabel Owen McGuire of Hutchinson, was born on January 13, 1925, in Kansas City, KS, to Roy L. and Ann B. (Cloughley) Owen. She departed this life on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Wesley Towers Thorne Care Center, Hutchinson, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Jane Owen McGuire

Jane graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1943 and the University of Kansas in 1947, where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She worked as a field director for Camp Fire Girls in Kansas City from 1947 to 1952.

Jane was introduced to the love of her life, James L. McGuire 'Jim', by a high school classmate. They were married by Jim's father, the Reverend Willis C. McGuire, in Kansas City, on December 27, 1952, and began their life together in Flagler, CO. They later moved to Topeka, KS, and then to Hutchinson, where they lived for 16 years. In 1979, Jim's work took them to Aurora, CO, where they lived until retirement. They moved back to Hutchinson in 1988. Jane's life was spent caring for others. She was an excellent cook, loved to sew, quilt, paint, smock, and decorate every room in the house. Jane was involved at Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson, where she and Jim sang in the choir and participated in their adult Sunday School class. She was involved in Circle, PEO, and of course, their 'Traveling/Eating' Bridge Club for almost 60 years. If you came to visit, you were always invited to come in for something delicious to eat.

Jane is survived by: her husband, Jim, Hutchinson; daughter, Marianne (John) Fenili, Goddard; sons, Tom (Candy) McGuire, Wichita, and Mike (Robyn) McGuire, Gardner; grandchildren, Erica (Kyle) Wallis, Becca (Bret Triola) Fenili, Cameron and Cooper McGuire, and Kenny Rinker; and great-grandchildren, Hudson, Owen, and Austyn Wallis. She was preceded in death by her parents and two infant daughters.

Celebration of Life service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Wesley Towers Evans Chapel, 3709 Asbury Drive, Hutchinson, with the Reverend Dr. Kim Biery officiating. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

The family wishes to thank the staff of nurses and caregivers at Wesley Towers and Hospice of Reno County for the years of love, dedication and patience to our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. We are forever grateful.

