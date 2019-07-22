SPEARVILLE - Darlene V. Gleason, 87, died July 20, 2019. Vigil, 7 p.m. Wednesday, St. John, the Baptist Church, Spearville. Funeral Mass 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. Burial St. John Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 10-4 Ziegler Funeral Chapel. Memorials: St. John the Baptist Church or Trinity Manor c/o Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th, Dodge City, Kansas 67801.

Darlene Gleason

