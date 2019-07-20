Billy Eugene Graves, 85, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away July 19, 2019, at Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Old Mission - Heritage Funeral Home, Hutchinson, Kansas.

