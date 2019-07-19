CAMERON, Mo. - James Hickey, 65, died July 8, 2019. Born on March 28, 1954. Memorial service 10 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Larrison Mortuary,Pratt. Visitation will follow service. Inurnment with Military Honors at Greenlawn Cemetery. Memorials to USD 438 Skyline Schools Foundation or charity of your choice in care of Larrison Mortuary.

