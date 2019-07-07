STAFFORD - Lora Marie 'Jackie' Farney (Jacques), born July 18, 1926, in Hutchinson, Kansas peacefully passed away on July 5, 2019, at age 92, with her husband, Jay Farney, at her side in the Stafford County Hospital.

Jackie was a long time resident of Stafford having previously live in Hutchinson until 1967. Jackie enjoyed golfing, being a PEO member, and a participant in the First Presbyterian Church choir. She was very active contributor and participant in the Stafford community, where she and her husband received the Outstanding Citizens Award. Jackie received a number of awards for her exceptional golfing skills.

Jackie's employment history included working for Wiley's Department Store and Dillons' Corporate Office. With the family's move to Stafford, she assisted her husband in his insurance work, as well as working at he Stafford District Hospital and later serving on the Hospital Board.

Jackie is survived by: her husband of 73 years, Jay Farney, of the home; son, Michael (Phyllis) Farney of Pratt, Kansas; grandson, David (Robyn) Farney of Nampa, Idaho, and Christopher (Michele) Farney of Overland Park, Kansas; great grandaughters, Lyla Renee Farney and Molly Chistina Farney.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Rober Laroy and Leonora (Conway) Jacques, and her siblings.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to the Stafford Senior Center in care of Minnis Chapel, 125 N. Main, Stafford, Kansas.

