Adelaide Fry, 98, of South Hutchinson, died July 4, 2019, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson. Full obituary will be in Sunday's paper. Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.

Adelaide Fry

