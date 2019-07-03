Billy Ray Schlickau, 74, of Hutchinson, passed away July 1 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in Hutchinson. He was born January 19, 1945, in Kingman, KS, the son of George Ray and Edna Francis (Widup) Schlickau.

On June 29, 1968, he married Irene Rohling. They shared 51 years of marriage.

Billy worked at Eaton for as a machinist foreman and retired after 43 years. In his early years, Billy enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing and later enjoyed antiquing and visiting the casino. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren who he was very proud of.

He is preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Gary Schlickau; sister, Kathleen Craven; and a grandson, Logan Neufeld.

He is survived by: his loving wife, Irene; daughters, Peggy (Darcy) Neufeld and Mary Lou (R.C.) Watson both of all of Hutchinson; son, Bart Schlickau of Haviland; sisters, Catharine (Bill) Pruitt of Arlington, Sharon (Hank) Brillhart of Wichita; brother, Don (Nancy) Schlickau of Michigan; grandchildren, C.J., Madison, and Reece Watson, Payton, Haydnn, Landon and Ashlyn Neufeld.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 E. 12th Ave., Hutchinson, KS, with Pastor Quentin Nuttmann officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday July 4, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. with family present to greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, KS.

Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association and can be sent in care of the funeral chapel.

