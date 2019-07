ULYSSES - Donald E. 'Ed' Lewis, 92 died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Graveside service is 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Ulysses Cemetery. Military rites by Dexter D. Harbour American Legion Post #79. Arrangements are in care of Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Donald E. 'Ed' Lewis

ULYSSES - Donald E. 'Ed' Lewis, 92 died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Graveside service is 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Ulysses Cemetery. Military rites by Dexter D. Harbour American Legion Post #79. Arrangements are in care of Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.