MINNEOLA - Norma Jean Leis, passed away in Columbia, Missouri, on June 13, 2019, her 89th birthday. Norma was born in Dodge City, Kansas, on June 13, 1930, to George D. Harshberger and Beulah E. Schoonover.

She married Donald W. Leis on November 22, 1948. They lived in Minneola until 1966, when they moved to the family farm near Minneola. Don preceded Norma in death on June 11, 1993. In 2007, Norma moved to Hallsville, Missouri, but continued to be a passionate Kansan, despite her address change.

In addition to her husband, Norma is preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers; a sister and a grandchild. She is survived by: one sister, Ida Heinson, of Lamar, Colorado. She is also survived by: her nine children; 22 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Her children are David (Rosann) Leis of Paducah, Kentucky; Mike (Lidiette) Leis of San Pedro de Poás, Costa Rica; Brenda (Larry) Jensen of Columbia, Missouri; Mark (Jane) Leis of Kansas City, Missouri; Tom (Jerri) Leis of Minneola, Kansas; Gail (Dant) Lasater of Chesterfield, Missouri; Dianne (Jeff) Peier of Wichita, Kansas; John (Jill) Leis of Minneola, Kansas; and Jana (Eric) Brey of McCordsville, Indiana. Norma is also survived by: her brother-in law, Clarence Leis; sisters-in-law, Betty Leis, Dorothy Leis, LaVern Leis, Floydene Leis and Judy Harshberger; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Rosary will be held at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Fowler, Kansas, followed by a visitation with family present at 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at the church at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Lunch will follow in the Parish Hall. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Appleton Township Cemetery, near Minneola, Kansas.

Donations in Norma's memory can be made to either the Don and Norma Leis Scholarship Fund, which provides college scholarships to graduates of Minneola High School, at 12548 108 Road, Minneola, Kansas 67865-8503, or the Leis Family Fund that Norma established with the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas, P.O. Box 1313, Dodge City, Kansas 67801-1313.