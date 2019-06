Virginia Hedlund Mitchell

MCPHERSON - Virginia Mitchell, 98, died Saturday. Visitation Thursday 5 to 7 p.m. at Glidden - Ediger Chapel, McPherson. Graveside 10 a.m., Friday at McPherson Cemetery. Memorial service at McPherson Church of Christ at 11 a.m. Friday. Memorial to McPherson Church of Christ, send to Glidden - Ediger F.H.; 222 W Euclid; McPherson, Ks 67460.

MCPHERSON - Virginia Mitchell, 98, died Saturday. Visitation Thursday 5 to 7 p.m. at Glidden - Ediger Chapel, McPherson. Graveside 10 a.m., Friday at McPherson Cemetery. Memorial service at McPherson Church of Christ at 11 a.m. Friday. Memorial to McPherson Church of Christ, send to Glidden - Ediger F.H.; 222 W Euclid; McPherson, Ks 67460.