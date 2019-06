Galva -- Rick W. 'Thumper' Baise, 60, of Galva died Fri. surrounded by family members at his residence. A memorial service will be held June 8, 2019 at 3pm at the Glidden-Ediger Chapel in McPherson. Memorials to Rick Baise Memorial Fund can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 Euclid McPherson, Ks. 67460.

Rick W. 'Thumper' Baise

