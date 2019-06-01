A memorial gathering for Mark Louis Rassette, who died March 20, 2019, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on his birthday, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N. Washington, where Mark was the Director for the last decade of his life. Come remember and honor his life and legacy. Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Mark L. Rassette

