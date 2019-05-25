LIBERAL - Dorothy Jean Bryan, 86, of Liberal, passed away on Tuesday May 21, 2019, at the Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita, KS.

Dorothy Jean Bryan

LIBERAL - Dorothy Jean Bryan, 86, of Liberal, passed away on Tuesday May 21, 2019, at the Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita, KS.

She was born on July 20, 1932, to Ivan and Sylvia (Williams) Deckert at Great Bend, KS.

Dorothy grew up in Great Bend, KS where she was a graduate of Great Bend High School. Following high school she moved to Wichita, KS, where she worked at St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital while obtaining her Registered Nursing Certification. In 1953 She moved to Liberal where she worked as an RN at the Epworth Hospital. In 1957 Dorothy took an extended break from nursing while she raised her children. In 1983 she went back to Nursing with Liberal Good Samaritan Center and then with Southwest Medical Center; retiring in 1998. Dorothy enjoyed traveling, playing Bridge, and baking! She was a member of P.E.O., numerous Bridge Clubs and a former member of the Southlawn Elementary School PTA and BETA SIGMA PHI. Dorothy was also a long time member of the First Christian Church.

Dorothy is survived by: her daughter, Katie Cody and husband Jay of San Marcos, TX; two sons, Sean Bryan and wife Lori of Colorado Springs, CO, Kevin Bryan and wife Gail of Sand Point, ID; two sisters, Patty Archer of McPherson, KS, Delores Westfall of Great Bend, KS; granddaughter, Michille Gwennap of Pratt, KS; grandson, Will Bryan Cody of Mountain View, CA; three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; son, Michael Bryan; two brothers, Delbert Deckert and Gary Deckert.

Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Miller Mortuary, Liberal, KS.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the First Christian Church.

Burial will follow in the Liberal City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Liberal Senior Center in care of Miller Mortuary P. O. Box 826, Liberal, KS 67905-0826.

Friends may send condolences to the family through Dorothy's tribute web page at www.millermortuary.net