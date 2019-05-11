Parish Rosary for Glenda R. Janner, of Hutchinson, will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m., both at Church of the Holy Cross, 2631 Independence Road, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the book at Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

