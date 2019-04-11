WILIS J. GOERING

PRETTY PRAIRIE -- Willis J. Goering, 90, died April 10, 2019.

PRETTY PRAIRIE -- Willis J. Goering, 90, died April 10, 2019.



He was born Oct. 1, 1928, at Pretty Prairie the son of Edward D. and Lorene Schwartz Goering. A lifetime resident of Pretty Prairie he was a retired farmer and truck driver and formerly worked for Kelly Mills and Kraus Plow.



Willis was a member of the First Mennonite Church, Pretty Prairie.



On Oct. 3, 1952, he married Mary Ann Stucky at Pretty Prairie; she died April 16, 2016. Survivors include three sons and their wives, Roy and Susan, Mark and Carolyn and Arlen and Sue; daughter Glenda Kaufman and husband Joe; sisters Arlene Doerksen and Lois Cline; 8 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brother Wilbur and a sister Avis Morrison.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday at the First Mennonite Church at Pretty Prairie. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the Church. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.



Memorials may be made with Prairie Sunset Home or Serenity Hospice both in care of Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman.

