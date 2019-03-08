HUGOTON - Ronnie Swinney passed away on February 25, 2019, in Garden City, KS. A graveside has been set for Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Hugoton Cemetery and Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 at Forewinds Golf Club, Hugoton. Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton is in charge of arrangements.

Ronnie Swinney

