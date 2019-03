MINNEOLA - Joseph V. Bradley, age 87, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at his Minneola residence. Memorial services 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Cremation has taken place.

