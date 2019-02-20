Edgar A. Rose

STERLING - Edgar Allen Rose, 91, of Sterling, passed away February 19, 2019, at Hospital District #1 of Rice County. He was born on November 5, 1927, in Sterling, the son of Lynn Everett and Blanche Rose. Edgar graduated from Sterling High School with the class of 1945, and later received his bachelor's degree from Sterling College.

He has been a lifelong Sterling resident. Edgar was a custodian for Sterling High School from 1970, until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Sterling. Edgar enjoyed electronics, photography, making ball point pens, and walking.

He is survived by: his two brothers, Dale and Judy Rose of Sterling, and Wayne Rose of Kansas City, MO; two sisters, Veva Shirk of Redding, CA, and Lorene Schartz of Rozel, KS; and lots of nieces and nephews. Edgar was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lynn Jr. Rose.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with Pastor Michael Gray officiating. Burial will be at Sterling Community Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Sterling High School Rose Family Scholarship Fund, in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

