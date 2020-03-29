March 29, 2020: SOAP #3769: Judges 6-7; Psalm 52; 1Corinthians 14 Scripture: Judges (NIV) 6:14 The LORD turned to him and said, “Go in the strength you have and save Israel out of Midian's hand. Am I not sending you?” 15 “But Lord,” Gideon asked, “how can I save Israel? My clan is the weakest […]

March 29, 2020: SOAP #3769: Judges 6-7; Psalm 52; 1Corinthians 14

Scripture: Judges (NIV) 6:14 The LORD turned to him andsaid, “Go in the strength you have and save Israel out of Midian's hand.Am I not sending you?” 15 “But Lord,” Gideon asked, “howcan I save Israel? My clan is the weakest in Manasseh, and I am the least in myfamily.” 16 The LORD answered, “I will be with you, and you willstrike down all the Midianites together.”

Observation: It wasa big assignment: 'to save Israel out of Midian's hand.' It was a huge assignment for someone who hadno standing, no potential in themselves, no following, and no resources. But God was requiring from Gideon what Herequires from everyone. 'Go in thestrength you have' Gideon had to usethe strength he had. Could Gideon blow atrumpet? Yes. Could Gideon hold a lamp and pitcher in hishands? Yes. Gideon could do the little things Godrequired.





Application: I have what God requires. I can do what God gives me to do. My part in the ministry is something I cando. Everything I cannot do is God'spart. God's hand is moved by my faith. Doingwhat I can do demonstrates my faith that God has spoken to me and He will dowhat I cannot do. The investment of mytime and resources is my faith being put into action. This is not me trying to get God to do what Iwant Him to do, or what I think He should do. My faith must rest upon HIS Word,HIS plan, HIS directions to me. Theresources I do not have, He will provide. When the assignment is complete, Godgraciously lets me enjoy the accomplishment. I make sure He gets the glory!



Prayer: Heavenly Father, what a privilege to partnerwith You in accomplishing Your will. DoingYour will, I use the strength I have and You make up the difference. Amen

Pastor Leon

