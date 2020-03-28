March 28, 2020: SOAP #3768: Judges 4-5; Psalm 39, 41; 1Corinthians 13 Scripture: Judges (NIV) 4:1 the Israelites once again did evil in the eyes of the LORD. 2 So the LORD sold them into the hands of, a king of Canaan… The commander of his army was Sisera, who lived in Harosheth Haggoyim. […]

March 28, 2020: SOAP #3768: Judges 4-5; Psalm 39, 41; 1Corinthians 13

Scripture: Judges (NIV) 4:1 the Israelites once againdid evil in the eyes of the LORD. 2 So the LORD sold them into the hands of, aking of Canaan… The commander of his army was Sisera, who lived in HaroshethHaggoyim. 3 Because he had nine hundred iron chariots and had cruelly oppressedthe Israelites for twenty years, they cried to the LORD for help.



14 Then Deborah said to Barak, “Go! This is the day the LORD hasgiven Sisera into your hands. Has not the LORD gone ahead of you?” 15 AtBarak's advance, the LORD routed Sisera and all his chariots and army by thesword, and Sisera abandoned his chariot and fled on foot. 16 All the troops ofSisera fell by the sword; not a man was left.

Observation: Thesituation was helpless. How could theyever fight off 900 iron chariots? It waslike they were back in Egypt. Everythingwas against them. But they still had thesame God they had in Egypt! They had notbeen faithful to Him, but He was faithful to them!!! And He was a forgiver!!! The One who delivered them from Pharaoh coulddeliver them from Sisera! Sisera'scharioteers did not get as wet as Pharoah's, but they suffered the same end:they all died. (Exodus 14:28)

Application: The same God who delivered America from Britainin 1776 is still the same God who is worshipped across this nation every weekin thousands of churches. He is able todeliver us from COVID-19.



It is not my thinking that COVID-19 was sent by God as judgment, but itis my thinking that we need our loving God to intervene for us to hold it backand stop it. But should God allow it tocontinue until we have one death for every child created in His image that wasaborted just last year, He would still be the Holy God. (–a thought from second inaugural address byPresident Abraham Lincoln regarding the Civil War.)

Prayer: Gracious Heavenly Father, forgive us forforgetting that you are holy. We havegreatly sinned and need your loving forgiveness. Thank you for your promise to forgive andrestore those who repent. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!