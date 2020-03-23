March 23, 2020: SOAP #3763: Joshua 15-17; 1Corinthians 8 Scripture: 1Corinthians (NIV) 8:6 yet for us there is but one God, the Father, from whom all things came and for whom we live; and there is but one Lord, Jesus Christ, through whom all things came and through whom we live. Observation: As to God […]

March 23, 2020: SOAP #3763: Joshua 15-17; 1Corinthians 8

Scripture: 1Corinthians (NIV) 8:6 yet for us there is but one God, the Father,from whom all things came and for whom we live; and there is but one Lord,Jesus Christ, through whom all things came and through whom we live.

Observation: Asto God the Father, we came from Him and we live for Him. He is the purpose for all things, and it isfor His honor we live. As to God the Son,He is the one through whom creation came into being. His actions brought about the plan of theFather; His actions brought about my salvation. He lived on earth as a man and fulfilled Hisministry by the power of the Holy Spirit. Now, through the power of thatsame Holy Spirit, I live for the glory of the Father.

Application: Theauthor of the book of Romans was describing the truth to the church, 'for us' I need to read this as 'for me' This is the reality of my relationship withGod. God the Father is not the reason Igo to church, but the reason 'I LIVE.' Jesus is not just someone I read about in a book (Bible) once a week orevery evening, but He is the One through whom 'I LIVE!' 'Christ in me' is the Fathers plan forme! (Colossians 1:27)

Prayer: Holy Spirit, keep reminding me of this truth. While I am in church, and while I am readingmy Bible, and all times in between, keep reminding me that this is likebreathing, something to never stop! Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!