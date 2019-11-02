November 02, 2019: SOAP #3621: Job 23-24; Mark 11-12 Scripture: Mark (NIV) 12:13 Later they sent some of the Pharisees and Herodians to Jesus to catch him in his words. Observation: It is impossible to read this verse and not think of what I have been hearing reporters telling us in their news program. People […]

November 02, 2019: SOAP #3621: Job 23-24; Mark 11-12

Scripture: Mark (NIV) 12:13 Later they sent some of thePharisees and Herodians to Jesus to catch him in his words.

Observation: Itis impossible to read this verse and not think of what I have been hearingreporters telling us in their news program. People who dislike President Donald Trump, listen to his every word tofind something they can use to turn people against him. They seem blind to any good he does.



Just like the religious leaders in Jesus day who refused to give Jesus anycredit for all the healings and miracles, reporters today seem to be living ina different world. They do not see thegreat improvement in our nation's economy nor how changing regulations hasreleased the growth of so many businesses.



The enemies of Jesus convinced the Romans to crucify Him. The enemies of President Trump are trying toimpeach him.

Application: Jesuswas walking in the stream of prophecy. He was sent to fulfill His Father's will to die as payment for the sinsof man. President Trump is not sinless,nor has he been sent to fulfill Bible prophecy. President Trump needs our prayers. Our nation needs a president that can be influenced by God. We need a president who has people prayingfor him. We need to be those people whoare praying for our president!

Prayer: HeavenlyFather, your word gives us specific instructions to pray for our leaders. Holy Spirit, remind us to pray and anoint usas we pray. Lead us to pray according toYour divine purpose and will. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!