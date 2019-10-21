October 21, 2019: SOAP #3609: Job 9-10; Acts 13-14 Scripture: Acts (NIV) 14:5 There was a plot afoot among the Gentiles and Jews, together with their leaders, to ill-treat them and stone them. 6 But they found out about it and fled to the Lycaonian cities of Lystra and Derbe and to the surrounding country, […]

October 21, 2019: SOAP #3609: Job 9-10; Acts 13-14

Scripture: Acts (NIV) 14:5 There was a plot afoot amongthe Gentiles and Jews, together with their leaders, to ill-treat them and stonethem. 6 But they found out about it and fled to the Lycaonian cities of Lystraand Derbe and to the surrounding country, 7 where they continued to preach thegood news.

Observation: Theirlives were threatened in Iconium where powerful preaching and the ministry ofmiracles had a great affect on Jews and Gentiles. Their ministry was so effective that Jewishand Gentile leaders who did not accept their message joined forces and developeda plan to stone them.



So, what did Paul and Barnabas do? Themoved on to another Roman province and continued to do as they had done in Iconium.

Application: EverywhereJesus went, He was anointed by the Holy Spirit and He was doing good! Paul and Barnabas followed the same lifepattern. It is a good pattern for metoday. Wherever I go, I should carry theanointing of the Holy Spirit and continue my ministry to proclaim the goodnews!

Prayer: HolySpirit, help me to be faithful like Paul and Barnabas in continuing theministry of representing Jesus and inviting people to join me. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!