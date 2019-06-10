June 10, 2019: SOAP #3476: Song of Solomon 1-4; Ephesians 6 Scripture: Ephesians (NIV) 6:14 Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled round your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, 15 and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. 16 In addition to all […]

June 10, 2019: SOAP #3476: Song of Solomon 1-4; Ephesians 6

Scripture: Ephesians (NIV) 6:14 Stand firm then, with thebelt of truth buckled round your waist, with the breastplate of righteousnessin place, 15 and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from thegospel of peace. 16 In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, withwhich you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one.

Observation: Theshield of faith is not in place of all the aforementioned items of our armor,it is in addition. There is no part of the armor that is unimportant. We need to keep it all in place.



And as all the others are important, so is the shield of faith! It must not be left behind. It is our faith that extinguishes all the“flaming arrows” or “fiery darts” sent our way at theimpetus of the devil. He is wicked anddesires to destroy us. But our faith isstronger than anything he can throw our way. After all, the Bible says we can extinguish ALL the flaming arrows/darts! Praise God!

Application: I amthankful for 'the measure of faith' (Romans 12:3) that God has given to allmen. Faith does not have a steady levelin my life. My faith can dwindle(1Timothy 4:1); My faith can grow (2Corinthians 10:15; 2Thessalonians1:3). A Smith Wigglesworth book isentitled 'Ever Increasing Faith.' Thatis what I want to be said about my faith.

Prayer: Holy Spirit, work in my life to increase myfaith. Help me to understand God'sWord. Help me to apply God's Word to mylife. May each 'flaming arrow' that theenemy shoots into my thoughts be quickly extinguished. Guide me in putting my faith intoaction. Anoint me to better serve as youwork to continue the ministry of Jesus in the world today. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!