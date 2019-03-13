It was another great evening with the Pratt Community Concert Series as The Jersey Tenors wowed the audience with a wide repertoire of songs ranging from Italian opera and Frank Sinatra to Frankie Valens and Whitney Houston. The show also featured several outfit changes (or rearranges) to fit the style of music being performed. All […]

All in all, it wasn't just a show but a taste ofJersey culture. While the foursome ventured outside the boundaries of theGarden State, spending a little time on the West Coast with some Beach Boyssongs, they kept returning to their roots, particularly Frankie Valens and theFour Seasons. Incidentally, Frankie Valens is, as far as I know, still pastor atthe First Christian Church in Syracuse, KS.

These guys had a knack for playing their Jerseyroots to the fullest. Perhaps the best example of this was the story told byone JT member of how, when he was a teenager, he often went into a place famousfor its hot dogs, Rutt's Hut Hot Dogs, and there was this group of older guyswho sat in a back, dark corner of the place, talking and laughing about whothey were going to 'off.' And one day he got invited to sit with the group whenthey noticed he was listening in.

Another fun portion of the program was an audience participationcompetition that incorporated elements of a solo song that had just been performed,'Shaddap You Face.'

Of course, there was Bruce Springsteen and hisquintessential 'Jersey Girl,' as well as Jersey bands Bon Jovi and Kool and theGang, not to mention a nod to John Travolta with 'Greased Lightnin'.'

It was a night to show your Jersey Pride, as well asyour pride in being an American, when the group sang 'Battle Hymn of theRepublic,' also mentioning that proceeds from the sale of their CDs go to theWounded Warrior Project.

At one point, one of the JT's asked if anyone wasfrom New Jersey or had Jersey roots. Only my wife, Kathie, raised her hand, asshe lived in Cherry Hill, New Jersey when she was in the second and third grade.

