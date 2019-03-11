What do time and temperature and drive-thru mailboxes have to do with each other? Not a lot, other than both are having some technical difficulties right now. If you've called time and temperature lately (672-5654), you didn't get much information other than the current time. However, there is good news on the time and temperature […]

What do time and temperature and drive-thrumailboxes have to do with each other?

Not a lot, other than both are having some technicaldifficulties right now.

If you've called time and temperature lately(672-5654), you didn't get much information other than the current time.

However, there is good news on the time andtemperature front: a new number that provides weather information.

Write this down: 620-895-6000.

If you forget and call the old number, the computerwill tell you that 'we are aware of the situation' and will also provide theabove alternative telephone number. Hopefully, it will be fixed one day.

The drive-thru mailbox situation at Dillon's remainsproblematic.

Here's what happened over the past month or two.First, one of the two blue mailboxes was removed and installed at a pointfurther south. Then, the second mailbox disappeared.

Every time I dropped off mail, at the end of theworkday, last week, that lone mailbox was crammed full of mail. One time I sawa woman get out of her car and try to stuff mail in the opening on the backside.When I asked her if she was going to be able fit it all in there, she replied,'Hopefully.'

Surely the guy who picks up the mail can't be toohappy about how tightly mail is packed in the box.

So I called the post office about this on Mondaymorning. The person who answered said that the mailbox was moved 'because itkept getting hit.' When I told her about the problem with the existing mailbox beingstuffed so full that someone could easily reach into the opening and removemail, she said that this is a security issue, adding that the post office willput in a request to have another drive-thru mailbox installed.

Hopefully, it will happen.